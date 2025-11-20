Shops, houses and BDO’s car set ablaze

Kolkata: Several shops, houses and the car of the Patharpratima Block Development Officer (BDO) were set on fire by unidentified miscreants late on Wednesday night.

Sources said a group of attackers entered the village without warning and began vandalising shops and homes. Soon after, they set multiple shops ablaze.

When residents rushed out, they found the BDO’s car and several motorcycles burning as well. Several cattle were also allegedly killed. A fire tender reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. It was learnt that the BDO’s driver, who lives in Gobindapur, had parked the government vehicle there for the night.

Patharpratima Trinamool Congress MLA Sameer Jana visited the area on Thursday morning and reviewed the situation.

He demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, stating that a gang of miscreants had carried out the attack. Jana urged the police to conduct a thorough probe and nab the culprits at the earliest.

According to sources, Wednesday night’s violence may have been triggered by protests raised by some residents against antisocial activities in the area. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.