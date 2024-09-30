Shopping frenzy returns to city

Kolkata: The vibrant buzz of festive shopping has swept through Kolkata once again, breaking the lull of the past month.

This surge brings a wave of joy to local businesses, as the final Sunday before Mahalaya transformed the city’s lively markets into a sea of eager shoppers. Following several days of continuous rain, footfall surged on Saturday but peaked on Sunday, with popular destinations like New Market, Gariahat and Hatibagan overflowing with shoppers. Malls were also packed to the brim.

“I bought some new clothes online but came here for matching jewellery and other items, which are much cheaper in the market,” said Dum Dum resident Rashmi Kundu, who was shopping in Hatibagan Market with her mother.

Navigating the crowded New Market area proved challenging as shoppers jostled for space, bargaining with hawkers and filling parking areas. Chaitali Sinha from Behala, laden with shopping bags, enjoyed a snack at a roadside stall on Bertram Street.

“There’s so much left to buy and so little time, but it’s exciting to shop before Puja,” she remarked, accompanied by her college friends. Gariahat echoed this shopping frenzy, with cars crawling through congested streets. Many shoppers were seen searching for sarees, kurtas, and jewellery, while others proudly held their new purchases. Priyanka Sarkar from Kamalgazi was actively bargaining for a handloom saree to wear on Ashtami, while her husband managed multiple shopping bags. “I love the collection here and have been coming for years,” she shared along with their plan to go to a nearby restaurant. While the pre-Puja shopping frenzy typically begins around August 15, this year’s protests and rallies following the R G Kar incident have significantly impacted business due to reduced footfall.

Although the situation has improved somewhat, all markets are reporting significantly lower sales compared to last year’s Puja season. They all welcomed the Sunday rush and the much-needed uplift in the businesses. “Our business is suffering. We’re seeing half the sales we did last year,” said Mithu Kundu, a saree shop owner in Hatibagan. Biplab Poddar, a long-standing saree shop owner in Gariahat echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Flying customers are missing this year.” Debu Bhattacharya, President of the New Market Traders’ Association, stated that sales have dropped by 75 per cent compared to previous years. He explained that while there have been crowds on weekends, it hasn’t translated into increased sales because the markets typically start picking up three months before the festival.

“There’s no comparison between this year and last year. During these pre-Puja days, we used to have lunch at 9 pm. Now we are waiting for customers,” said Raja Ray, a shoe seller in Hatibagan. Arnab Dutta, an imitation jewellery seller at Hatibagan, said that sales have dropped from 10-12 thousand rupees per day during the pre-Puja rush to 3-4 thousand rupees. As the days leading up to Durga Puja continue, shop owners remain hopeful for increased business during Mahalaya and beyond.