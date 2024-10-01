Shoppers’ delight: Jute fair a hit among shoppers before Puja

KOLKATA: As humanity faces its greatest existential threat from climate change, the need to use biodegradable and recyclable products has never been more pressing.



In this context, jute stands out as the best natural alternative. Eco-friendly, cost-effective, and durable, incorporating jute into daily life can be stylish and hassle-free.

Now, you can explore a range of shoes, bags, and wall hangings — all made from jute and natural fabric — at the Jute Fair, organised by the National Jute Board, at Salt Lake City Centre 1 & 2.

On till October 5, from noon to 9 pm, the fair features nearly 20 stalls from different parts of India and showcases a variety of affordable, durable, and trendy products like bags, stylish shoes, carpets, and wall hangings. A quick visit to the fair will introduce you to Aninda Ghosh’s trendy bags, priced from Rs 1,000 and above. Nirmal Jute Handicraft is a hit with shoppers, especially for its shoes and slippers made from cloth. “This exhibition of jute products is perfect before Durga Puja. I bought a sling bag and beautiful slip-ons. As a conscious buyer, I know that jute products are a great way to reduce environmental harm,” said Jayati Roy, a resident of Salt Lake.

If you think the fair only sells bags and shoes, you’re in for a surprise. Upahar has some of the trendiest jewellery made from natural fabrics. And to upgrade your home décor this Puja, don’t miss the beautiful, easy-to-maintain wall hangings available at the fair.