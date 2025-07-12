Shop owners raise concerns as Gen Z shows aversion to traditional Bengali sweets

BALURGHAT: In a notable cultural shift, Gen Z is showing an aversion to traditional Bengali sweets, raising concerns among local sweet shop owners about the future of their businesses.

Once thriving with the aroma of syrupy Rasgullas, creamy Sandesh and crispy Pantoa, sweet shops are now witnessing dwindling footfall—especially from the youth. “I don’t feel like having sweets anymore. I prefer biryani or momos when I go out,” said Tanisha Chakraborty, a recent Class XII pass-out. Echoing her view, Sumit Khatik, a second-year college student, remarked: “Fast food is more exciting. We love rolls, chowmein and kachuri—sweets just don’t appeal to us the same way.”

This changing palate has hit local sweet makers hard. “It’s true. The younger generation doesn’t come to our shops anymore,” lamented Chanchal Das, a veteran sweet shop owner in Balurghat. “They’ve turned to fast food and ignore our traditional offerings.” Manosh Lal Singha, another shopkeeper, added: “We mostly get customers who are in their 40s or older.

The young crowd has completely shifted their interest.” Arijit Tarafdar, who runs a family-owned sweet business, warned: “If this trend continues, our trade might not survive another decade.” According to these shop owners, the picture was very different even 10–15 years ago.

Families used to flock to sweet shops on weekends, and school-goers often picked up Rasgullas or Mishti Doi on their way home. “There was a time when no celebration was complete without sweets. Today, it’s Pizza and Burgers,” said Das with visible disappointment. The sweet makers now fear that a part of Bengal’s culinary heritage is slowly fading from the local lifestyle. Without fresh interest or revival initiatives, these traditional shops, once the pride of every town corner, may become relics of the past.

Local business communities are urging cultural organisations and food enthusiasts to organise festivals and awareness drives to rekindle interest in traditional sweets among the youth before it’s too late.