Shop owner assaulted, threatened on Hill Cart Road

Siliguri: A shop owner was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death in a crowded marketplace on Hill Cart Road, Siliguri.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute over parking. On Monday night, Abhishek Agarwal, the owner of a well-known bicycle shop got into an argument with a youth working in a nearby parking area.

The altercation reportedly began after a vehicle being parked accidentally knocked over the shop owner’s scooter. Although the vehicle owner apologised and left, tensions escalated later when the parking issue was raised again.

The situation soon turned violent. The accused youth, along with another individual, allegedly attacked the shop owner. They reportedly beat him and were armed with sharp weapons.

The assailants also attacked shop employees and issued death threats, creating panic among traders and customers in the busy market.

Following the incident, the shop remained closed temporarily due to fear. It was reopened on Tuesday after assurances from the Hill Cart Road Traders’ Association.

Police reached the spot and have started an investigation. Traders have demanded swift action against the accused.