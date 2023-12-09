Shootout occurs in Bhangar area, none injured

Kolkata: An incident of shootout allegedly took place in Bhangar area under jurisdiction of Kashipur Police Station on Friday. According to sources, employees of a private company were measuring the land for a project. It is alleged that while the measurement work was going on, a group of people arrived and obstructed the work.

Soon, an altercation took place between them over some issues. Suddenly, someone from the mob reportedly fired a round which triggered panic among the people. It is alleged that a few miscreants even hurled bombs. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Later a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police pickets have reportedly been set up in the area so that no such incidents take place further.