Shootout occurs as goat enters field; woman injured

: A shootout occurred when a goat entered a paddy field, resulting in a woman being injured. The event took place in the Sitalkuchi Pathantuli area of Cooch Behar district. The injured woman’s name is Roshena Bibi. She was promptly rescued and initially taken to the Sitalkuchi Block Primary Health Centre. From there, she was referred and subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where she is currently undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg.

According to police sources, a dispute over a goat entering a paddy field arose between two families of Abul Hossain and Shobhan Mia. During the dispute, both parties resorted to firing, resulting in Roshena Bibi being wounded in the leg. The incident has generated considerable public outrage.