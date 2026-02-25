Shootout in Beniapukur, one injured

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Tiljala Road area in Beniapukur after a youth was shot by a group of miscreants after an altercation on Monday night.

According to sources, the injured youth, identified as Md Niyaz alias Raja of 2C Tiljala Road, was standing in front of his residence on Monday evening. Suddenly, he spotted a disturbance nearby between a group of children. To stop the children from abusing each other, Niyaz intervened. Suddenly, a youth who is allegedly involved in several crimes, like theft and extortion, arrived at the scene and got involved in an altercation with Niyaz. However, the situation cooled down after local residents intervened.

It is alleged that later at night, a few youths called Niyaz outside. When he came out of his home, the prime accused, identified as Salman, shot Niyaz twice in the legs while others were holding him so that he could not retaliate. As soon as Niyaz fell on the ground, Salman and the other accused persons fled. Local residents rushed Niyaz to SSKM hospital, where he was admitted.

Local residents alleged that about six rounds were fired, of which two hit Niyaz. Police have informed that a case has been registered at the Beniapukur police

station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and a statement of Niyaz has been recorded. A massive manhunt is on to nab the miscreants.

In another incident, tension gripped ward 127 in Sarsuna after a few bombs were found lying on the road. Around 11:30 pm some local resident spotted the bombs and informed the police. Later, police, with the help of the bomb squad, removed the bombs with extreme caution.

Though the residents reportedly claimed that a few miscreants of the locality were trying to spread terror in the area, police have started a probe to ascertain who had placed the bombs on the road. The CCTV footage of the area is being checked.