Shootout claims Trinamool worker’s life in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool worker was killed after being allegedly shot during a clash over Panchayat poll campaign. The incident occurred in Jaridharla village of Gitaldah GP I, located in the Dinhata subdivision of Cooch Behar district, near the India-Bangladesh border. Seven others also received injuries.



On Tuesday morning, a clash erupted between Trinamool and BJP supporters in Jaridharla village, resulting in gunfire.

Trinamool worker Babu Haque was shot on the spot, while seven others sustained injuries. One of the injured individuals was taken to Dinhata subdivision hospital while five are admitted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. One has been taken to Siliguri.

The injured, including Razzak Hossain, Mominul Haque, Ratan Burman, Mizanur Rahman, and Sakil Haque, were allegedly all shot at and are in critical condition.

Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar stated: “On Tuesday morning, the police received information about a clash between two parties in the Gitaldaha Jaridharla area. Initially, it was reported that BJP workers had attacked Trinamool. One person died, and seven others were injured in the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the culprits have fled to Bangladesh. A police camp has been established in the Jaridharla area until the elections, and efforts are being made to apprehend the perpetrators by coordinating with the BSF and Bangladesh Border Force.”

Trinamool claims that all the victims of the incident were their party workers. Upon receiving information, a large police force arrived at the scene. North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha expressed his concerns over the incident, alleging that the BJP has brought in criminals from the neighbouring country to carry out attacks.

He said: “All these incidents are being orchestrated under the guidance of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. If law truly exists, a search of the minister’s house will reveal tools for making weapons.”

He also invited the Governor to visit Dinhata, stating: “The Governor has expressed his intention to visit different areas to study the ground situation. I invite him to visit Dinhata.” Trinamool district President Abhijit De Bhowmick claimed that BJP-sponsored miscreants had killed their party workers and fled to Bangladesh.

He stated: “This morning, BJP-sponsored miscreants attacked our workers. Babu Haque was shot and killed after being attacked with a sharp weapon. The BJP is responsible for such incidents and will be the ones filing cases in court. I demand a prompt investigation into this incident.”

However, dismissing the allegation, BJP’s Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy countered: “The BJP has no connection to this incident. It is reported that this incident occurred due to a clash between smugglers’ groups in the border area. The BJP has no involvement; only the name of BJP is being used for political purposes.”