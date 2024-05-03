Shootout at Panchayat office in Bankra

Kolkata: Panic spread at Bankra in Howrah after a group of miscreants reportedly fired several rounds and fled on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, on Thursday around 1 pm, a group of miscreants arrived at the office of the Bankra 3 Panchayat. It is alleged that the faces of the miscreants were covered using pieces of cloth. One of them reportedly asked an employee about Panchayat Pradhan Tuktuki Sheikh. Suddenly one of the miscreants fired a round at Tuktukir but the bullet missed her. The other miscreants then started firing. To save herself, the Pradhan took shelter under the table of her office. Due to the shootout, the father of Tuktuki and her uncle got hit by the bullets. They have been admitted to a hospital. Tuktuki reportedly claimed that a former member of the Bankra 3 Panchayat is the mastermind of the shootout.