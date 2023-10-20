Shola artists in dire straits with lack of raw materials and increasing prices

BALURGHAT: The lack of raw materials have put the Shola (pith of the Shola stem) artists in the brink of a major crisis this Puja season. Along with this, demand for traditional Shola items has also reduced considerably.



Shola is derived from the Aeschynomene species and is traditionally used to craft ornaments for the clay Durga idols. Even the dress adorned by the Goddess used to be made of Sola (daker saaj). At present, synthetic and silk dresses coupled with ornaments made from easily available substances, with not enough supply of Shola.

At present, due to scientific fish farming, the ponds are cleaned regularly. This has robbed the areas adjacent to ponds of Shola. Shola grows in swampy areas. Due to non-cultivation of Shola, raw materials are lacking for Shola artisans. As a result, the price of Shola ornaments is increasing.

Shola artist Dilip Malakar, a resident of Mangalpur in Balurghat, said: “The government supports other artisans, likewise the government should give the same financial support to the Shola artists. The marshlands of Balurghat are decreasing steadily. Rainfall has also been low in the last few years. Shola used to grow adjacent to several ponds in rural areas, near the town, even a decade ago. All this has disappeared. We are in big trouble.”

According to him, once Shola items were exported to foreign countries but unfortunately now the shola items are not sent there. “Now the Shola work which was once known as cottage industry is declining by the day,” he said.

Earlier, many rich people in South Dinajpur used to cultivate Shola plants in the marshlands which grew rapidly during the rainy season but now the amount of rain is much less than before due to which these artists are forced to import Shola from different areas of Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar at double the cost, further creating a dent.

A few families in Dhap area of Malancha village are clinging to this shola work. One of them, Anita Barman, said: “We make everything from children’s food baskets to wedding baskets and Daker Saj of idols with this Shola. As we have to source the Shola from other states, we have to pay more. Our commodities don’t fetch a good price in the wholesale market. Our situation is dire now. This work can be continued only if we get government help.”