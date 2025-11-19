‘Shocking’: 2 migrants die in Raj, Mumbai

Malda: Two shocking incidents have cast a shadow of grief over Malda as two migrant workers, who had travelled to different states in search of employment, lost their lives under tragic circumstances.

In the first incident, the body of Haribol Ghosh (34), a migrant labourer from Nurdipur village under Pukhuria Police Station, was recovered from a pond beside a Railway track in Rajasthan on Sunday. Haribol had started for Rajasthan on November 9 for work but went missing mysteriously from November 12. Five days later, his body was found.

On Wednesday, when the coffin arrived in the village, the entire area plunged into mourning. Family members broke down in tears, unable to believe the loss. “He had barely reached Rajasthan when he went missing. We want a proper investigation. This cannot be an accident,” demanded a family member, hinting at a possible planned murder. Villagers echoed the same concern, urging authorities to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death.

In another heartbreaking incident, Idu Sheikh, a 49-year-old migrant worker from Silampur-II Gram Panchayat in Kaliachak, died after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was working there for the past three months as a painter to support his wife, three sons and a daughter.

“He went so far just to feed us. How will we survive now?” cried a grief-stricken Alam Sheikh, eldest son of the deceased. The sudden death has left the entire locality devastated. Both families have urged authorities for swift and transparent investigations into the deaths.