Shocked by brazen anarchy, collapse of law & order in UP: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed her anguish on the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to prevent the murder of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj.



The assassination of Atiq and his brother, in front of the police and the media who were questioning the duo as they were being taken for medical tests, has shocked the entire nation.

Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and termed the entire episode as a total collapse of law and order.

She claimed that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the presence of police and media and termed it as a “shameful” act.

“I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence,” Banerjee tweeted.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed while being taken for a medical test in Prayagraj. Atiq, a former gangster who had entered politics, was known for his criminal activities and had several cases against him.

The two were speaking to the media on camera when they were shot at point-blank range. Reportedly three individuals have been held so far in this connection.