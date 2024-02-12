Shocked about Sandeshkhali unrest: Guv; CM says ‘culprits booked’

Kolkata: Following his visit to Sandeshkhali, Governor C V Ananda Bose said he was “shocked and shattered” while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said anyone can visit the place but should know that the police have already booked the culprits.



The Governor cut short his Kerala trip to visit Sandeshkhali where women have been staging protests for the past few days alleging sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters. On Monday, when the Governor reached the area, the women protestors surrounded him, complaining to him about the alleged atrocities which are being committed against them everyday by local ruling party leaders and their associates such as Shibu Hazra.

They demanded the arrest of Shajahan who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The women protestors also pleaded the Governor to ensure their safety and security and told him that as soon as he leaves they will be subjected to torture. Bose assured them that he will take steps to ensure their safety and security. Later, the Governor told the media he was “shocked and shattered” by the events which unfolded there.

“What I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should never have seen; I heard many things which I should never have heard. I cannot believe this could happen in Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s land,” he said.

A team of the West Bengal Commission for Women also visited Sandeshkhali on Monday. They met with the aggrieved women and according to Commission’s chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay sought for a detailed report from SP. According to the Commission, they did not come across sexual abuse allegations. Most of the allegations by the women were related to payment issues and humiliation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Governor’s visit, Mamata Banerjee said that anyone can visit there but the police have already arrested the accused persons who have caused violence there. However, even though the Chief Minister said that anyone can visit there, a BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari was stopped mid-way in Kolkata, near Science City, when they were heading towards Sandeshkhali.

It is now learnt that a TMC delegation led by MLAs Partha Bhowmick and Narayan Goswami will visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh that the police has refused permission to BJP delegation to ensure the law and order situation does not deteriorate in Sandeshkhali due to instigation. “Do the BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh allow Opposition party delegations? Why should

we?” he asked.