Shobha Yatra: Devotees allowed to use musical instruments

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court allowed devotees participating in the “Shobha Yatra” performed during the Rash Purnima on November 27 to use musical instruments within the permissible sound limits.



An application was filed challenging certain restrictions imposed on the conducting of procession during “Rash Utsab.”

The counsel appearing for petitioner submitted that local police in league with Nabadwip Central Rash Utsab Committee was trying to stifle the rights of citizens of Nabadwip in performing the procession.

“Playing instruments like khol, kartal, etc in such Shobha Yatra is an essential religious practice,” the

petitioner stated.

It was also pointing out that only three to five people representing a particular Puja will be able to do a procession.