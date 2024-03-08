Shivratri: Forest dept takes special measures to manage devotees’ rush

Siliguri: On the occasion of Shivratri, a large number of devotees thronged the Jungli Baba Mandir, one of the oldest and historical Shiva temples of Siliguri. Located inside the North Bagdogra forest area, the Forest department took special measures for crowd control so as not to disturb the wildlife as well as ensuring that no wild animals, especially elephants, ventured into the temple premises.

“We have maintained the crowd stringently on Friday. More people are expected to visit the temple on Saturday. We have already held a meeting with the Bagdogra Police, Bagdogra traffic guard, transporters organisation and prepared a plan. Till now, everything has gone smoothly. We are ready to handle a large crowd on Saturday also,” said Sonam Bhutiya, the Range Officer of Bagdogra Range. According to the Forest department, there are around 60 elephants residing in this forest. A total of eight teams consisting 50 foresters from Panighata, Ghoshpukur, Bagdogra, Tukuriya range have been deployed in the area to monitor the elephants.

A separate parking space has been demarcated near the temple. No one is allowed to enter the main road of the temple on foot or on a bicycle. No one is allowed to enter any other area of the forest except the temple. Foresters and police were deployed in different areas of the forest to ensure that the rules are strictly followed.

Jungli Baba Mandir was consecrated in the year 1965 where an army company was stationed (951 CIV GT TPT COY.) It is believed that a jawan was instructed by Lord Shiva in a dream to dig out the Shivalinga and build a temple. The temple was then consecrated without changing the location of Shivalinga.