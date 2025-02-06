Shivaratri at Jayanti Mahakal: Strict ban on sound systems in core forest area

Alipurduar: Administrative preparations have commenced for the upcoming Shivaratri celebrations at Jayanti Mahakal. To protect the ecological balance of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, a strict ban has been imposed on the use of sound systems and microphones in the core forest area.

Shivaratri, set to take place on February 26, is expected to draw millions of devotees who traditionally offer water to the Shivling. As part of the annual pilgrimage, a large number of worshippers cross Jayanti and enter the Mahakal Hills of neighbouring Bhutan to visit the sacred cave inside the forest. Given the massive influx of visitors, the Alipurduar district administration, Forest department and district police have intensified precautionary measures to ensure safety, maintain tranquility and prevent environmental pollution. A coordination meeting was convened on Tuesday at the district administrative building ‘Dooars Kanya’ under the leadership of District Magistrate R Vimala. Representatives from various departments, including police, forest, disaster management and health, were present to discuss security and crowd management strategies.

Speaking about the preparations, District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “The use of microphones and sound systems near Mahakal Cave will be strictly prohibited. Additionally, plastic pollution will not be tolerated. We are also working on crowd management plans and controlling vehicular movement inside the forest.” Last year, thousands of devotees from Alipurduar, North Bengal, Assam and Bihar flocked to the Buxa Tiger Reserve during Shivaratri, leading to heavy vehicle congestion and noise pollution, which disrupted the reserve’s natural environment. To prevent a recurrence, the administration has initiated early planning this year. Authorities anticipate an even larger turnout this time, with locals predicting a record-breaking number of visitors.

In response, the Forest department has begun implementing additional measures to ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly while minimising environmental impact.