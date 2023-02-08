Shipbuilders’ body inks MoU for production of marine engines

Kolkata: The Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for the manufacturing of high-quality marine diesel engines for fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats and fast attack crafts.



The MoU was signed by Commodore PR Hari, IN (Retd), chairman & managing director, GRSE, and GS Selwyn, managing director, MTU India, in the presence of Vice-Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy. Under the agreement, GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions will cooperate in the license production and localization of the technologically advanced MTU S4000 governmental marine engines.

The MoU deals with the transfer of technology related to engine assembly, painting, parts sourcing and after-sales service for these engines that are to be assembled at GRSE’s Diesel Engine Plant in Ranchi.

The engines, with a power output of 746-4300 KW will be used for fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats and fast attack crafts built by GRSE and other shipyards in the country. So far, these engines are imported, bringing down the indigenous content of these classes of vessels built at Indian shipyards.

MTU is a solution brand of Power Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Rolls Royce plc. GRSE believes that the manufacture of these engines in India would also provide a great opportunity for local industry, particularly MSMEs involved in the manufacture of components and spares.

Commodore PR Hari said: “This partnership between GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions is a step towards the indigenisation of marine engines. This alliance will create a robust ecosystem of self-reliance in the naval shipbuilding domain and is a fillip for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”