‘Shinrin Yoku’ to begin in North Bengal

Alipurduar: ‘Shinrin Yoku’ is about to begin in North Bengal, specifically in the Kalchini Block, situated between Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park of Alipurduar district.



The initiative for establishing nature trails for forest bathing is spearheaded by the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT). Raj Basu, a member of ACT, explained: “In addition to Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, forest bathing will soon be introduced in the Kalchini block. We are in the process of exploring nature trails that provide safe routes, away from wild animals in the forest. We will also be training skilled guides. Buxa and Jaldapara are frequently visited by both foreign tourists and locals, and they can now savour ‘Shinrin Yoku’. This form of forest bathing on nature trails is distinct from jogging, mountain trekking, or hiking; it’s about walking and immersing oneself in nature.

It is a way to connect with nature through all our senses — sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. ‘Shinrin Yoku’ acts as a bridge, opening our senses to the natural world. We are hopeful that forest bathing will commence shortly.”

The term “Shinrin-yoku” was coined by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries in 1982. It can be defined as the act of making contact with and immersing oneself in the atmosphere of the forest. While forest bathing is not yet widely popular worldwide, research on the subject is ongoing.ACT member Ramkumar Lama from Kalchini stated: “Humans are inherently connected to the natural world. Even without conscious awareness, people have an inherent love for nature. Forest bathing serves as a form of therapy, typically involving a multi-day experience. Nature has a profound positive impact on our health.

A two-hour forest bath can provide a temporary escape from the bustle of modern city life. Kalchini offers numerous nature trails that are devoid of wild animals. The search for safe locations for forest bathing is already underway. Anyone can partake in a forest bath along these trails, provided they have a suitably skilled guide. In essence, the guide serves as a forest therapist, tailoring the experience to your preferences.”