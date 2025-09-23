Shikarpur gears up for 100th Durga Puja at Devi Chaudhurani Temple

Jalpaiguri: Preparations are in full swing in Shikarpur for the 100th Durga Puja at the Devi Chaudhurani Temple. This year, the celebrations will take place in a newly constructed Durga Mandap, built with support from the state government, marking a century-long tradition at the Bhavani Pathak Temple.

Over the past 100 years, the puja has witnessed significant events, including relocations from the temple grounds to Shikarpur’s market under a banyan tree due to dense forests, threats from wild animals and the presence of tigers. The festival reflects not only devotion but also the resilience of the local community in preserving this cultural heritage.

The Devi Choudhurani and Bhavani Pathak temples are located within the Shikarpur tea garden, alongside a concrete Kali temple. Earlier, the Durga Mandap had a tin roof, and before that, the puja was held beside the temple in pandals.

Bhola Munda, a Shikarpur tea garden resident, recalled: “When the market used to be held here, lighting was scarce. People carried torches, and traders often stayed overnight in the temple because it was unsafe to walk home due to tigers.” Veteran trader Sukesh Roy added: “I ran my shop in front of the temple until 1977 and lost count of the times I couldn’t return home because of tigers. Such forests are rare today.”

Gopal Roy, secretary of the Puja Committee, said: “This year marks the 100th anniversary. Following tradition, the tea garden observes a holiday on the Puja Saturday, and a fair will be held on the grounds where the market once stood. Cultural programs are also planned, and a large crowd is expected.”

Subrata Mandal, assistant manager of Shikarpur tea garden, noted: “Residents themselves organise the Puja. Earlier, even though the puja was performed, people would return home at night out of fear of wild animals.”

Khageshwar Roy, MLA of Rajganj, said: “The Gozaldoba Development Authority has constructed a permanent Durga Mandap, installed streetlights, and illuminated the temple. Today, Durga Puja is celebrated safely and grandly, preserving tradition while ensuring the community’s security.”