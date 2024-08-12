Shift public bus terminus to reduce traffic congestion, Raiganj MLA

Raiganj: In order to reduce traffic congestion in Raiganj town, Krishna Kalyani, MLA Raiganj has given a proposal to shift the bus terminus from the centre of the town to an unused plot of PWD near Siliguri More on the outskirts of the town. The existing bus terminus location could be used for the rehabilitation of hawkers, he suggested.



The district administration had called a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of traffic congestion in Raiganj town. The meeting was attended by Krishna Kalyani; Raiganj Municipality and PWD

officials in the conference hall at Karnajora. The officials of Raiganj Municipality gave a nod to this proposal.

Before the Raiganj Assembly by-elections, Krishna Kalyani had assured that if he emerged victorious, he would work to resolve the traffic problems of Raiganj.

Krishna Kalyani said: “At present, the public bus terminus is located in the centre of Raiganj town.

At the very entry to the terminus, there is a Railway level crossing so traffic congestion occurs throughout the day. In order to reduce this, we proposed that the terminus be shifted to a vacant PWD plot beside the old National Highway 34 near Siliguri More.

PWD officials have stated that they have no problem in handing over the land. The land of the existing bus terminus could be used for the purpose of rehabilitation of hawkers. In the long run, we have plans to shift the Raiganj depot of NBSTC, Raiganj Municipality office and Raiganj Police Station to other places for the development of the town.”

Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “Raiganj Municipality also supports the MLA’s proposal.” Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj, said: “We will send the MLA’s proposal to the state government soon.

After the approval of the government, necessary steps will be taken.”