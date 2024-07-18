SHGs to sell vegetables at low prices in Siliguri

Siliguri: The price of vegetables in the market is skyrocketing and to deal with the issue, the state government has formed several task forces who are conducting continuous raids to bring down the price.



However, this time, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has made arrangements for the women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to sell some of the vegetables that are regularly used on dining plates.

Stalls will be set up in nine important markets of the city where members of SHG will sell vegetables. SHGs will start selling vegetables from July 19.

“The state government has taken steps to control the prices of vegetables. However, we are also opening stalls through self-help groups for the citizens. From Friday, people can buy some vegetables like potatoes, onions, tomatoes and chilies. However, since the quantity is limited, everyone will get those vegetables at a specific weight. We will increase this amount based on demand,” state Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

These stalls will be set up at Subhashpalli, Fuleswari, Ghoghomali, Bidhan Market, Gatebazar, Mahabirsthan, Haiderpara, Dasarathapalli, Nivedita Market.

The stalls will be operational from 8 am to 12 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to 2 pm on holidays.

Initially, each buyer will be allowed to buy 1 kg of potatoes, 500 gm of onions, 500 gm of tomatoes and 100 gm of chilies through these stalls. Meanwhile, officials of the task force have discovered that some traders have been misleading them by quoting a lower price than the price at which they are actually selling vegetables.

“Every trader has been given a price list and they have been instructed to sell vegetables at the fixed price given by the government,” said Debashish Ghosh, Joint Director of the Agriculture department, Siliguri. Currently, potatoes are being sold in some markets at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, onions at Rs. 50 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. As per the government price, the rate should be Rs 25 to 30 per kg for potatoes, Rs 60 to a maximum of 70 per kg for tomatoes.