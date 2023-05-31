SHGs to produce sanitary napkins

The district administration of Alipurduar is initiating a pilot project where women’s self-help groups will produce low-cost sanitary napkins. The district administration has allocated around Rs 30 lakh to purchase two machines for a women’s self-help group. The administration will provide free training to ensure the proper operation of the machines. The pilot project will commence in Birpara no 1 Gram Panchayat of Madarihat Birpara block, where a women’s self-help group with approximately 500 members is actively involved. If the project proves successful in the Madarihat Birpara block, a similar programme will be implemented in the remaining 5 blocks of the Alipurduar district.

These modern machines can produce around 2000 napkins per day, which can be sold at an affordable price in the district’s 64 tea gardens and girls’ schools.