SHGs: Over 300 women become self-reliant by making school uniforms

Raiganj: More than 300 women of different Self Help Groups (SHG) of the Chopra block of North Dinajpur district are becoming self-reliant after they have taken up the manufacture of school uniforms for school students.



Having been trained in tailoring, they are sewing school uniforms for the students of different primary schools, high schools, Madhyamik Sikkha Kendra, Sishu Sikkha Kendra and Madrasa schools, under the supervision of block officials. The block officials have also provided a room in the block office for this.

It was reported that there were more than 500 SHGs in the Chopra block of North Dinajpur district. Most of their members are women and they were basically involved in agricultural activities, cane and bamboo work along with marketing of food products like jam and jelly.

Last year, the district administration provided training facilities to them in tailoring.

Minoti Singh, coordinator of a SHG, said: “With the aim of making members of SHG self-reliant, they have been imparted training in tailoring. These women are now engaged in making school uniforms for more than 60,000 students from class I to VIII. Each student will get two sets of uniforms. We have already completed the first set. The work for the second set has also started. It will be completed in the next two months. This work has provided a great support to the women, especially those who hail from the economically-weaker section.”

BDO Chopra, Samir Mandal said: “There were more than 300 women of around 50 SHGs engaged in manufacturing uniforms. First, 24 women received master training in tailoring from the district administration. Later, they trained 300 at the block level. They will get such work for six months in a year from the district administration, making them self-reliant.”