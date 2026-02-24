SHG women in Balurghat to get marketing platform

BALURGHAT: In a significant push towards women’s empowerment and rural self-employment, the South Dinajpur District Administration has undertaken the construction of a permanent “Shrishtishree Stall” in Balurghat. The initiative aims to provide economically disadvantaged women with a dedicated platform to market and sell their handmade products, thereby ensuring greater financial independence.

Products will be sourced from various Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the district. The stall will showcase a wide range of items, including handloom sarees, jute products, cane and bamboo crafts, handmade bags, showpieces, portraits, pictures, homemade sauces and jellies, as well as the renowned wooden masks of Mahisbathan in Kushmandi block. Officials from the PD-DRDC have already inspected the construction site. The stall is being built beside the district administrative building in one of the busiest areas of the town to ensure better visibility and higher customer footfall. The project is part of the State Rural Livelihood Mission and a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

District Magistrate Balasubramanian T said: “Through this Shrishtishree Stall, women associated with Self Help Groups will get a permanent platform to market their products.

It will significantly strengthen their financial independence and open new avenues of self-employment in the district.”