SHG loan repayment: Alipurduar achieves remarkable success

alipurduar: The state government has been providing small loans to women self-help groups in Alipurduar district for the past few years. As a result, there are hardly any Self Help Group (SHG) loan defaulters in the district.



Alipurduar district has now emerged at the forefront, surpassing other districts in terms of performance within the state. According to the district administration, there is a negligible count of people who have not repaid loans within the entire district. The women’s self-help groups in the district have been working successfully for the past three years.

To facilitate lending to self-help groups, the district administration has initiated the Dooars Nidhi Project which has been implemented additionally. Since there are hardly any loan defaulters, many banks have come forward to provide loans.

Alipurduar District Magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena, said: “Significant achievements have been made in government projects over the past three years. At the end of the fiscal year, Alipurduar district has achieved a target completion rate of 146 per cent in terms of loan sanction. A total of 11,359 self-help groups have received loans, benefiting over 120,000 women in the district.”

Earlier, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts had a higher success rate in reducing loan defaults. However, in terms of the number of self-help groups, the numbers in Alipurduar are higher.

Approximately 80 per cent of the population in Alipurduar district, including tea gardens and forested areas, consists of tribal communities.

The self-help groups have provided significant support to economically empower women in the district.Previously, the self-help groups were eligible to receive loans up to Rs 1, 40,000. Now, they will be able to avail loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The administration officials indeed perceive the entire incident as a significant achievement for the district.