Sheikh Sirajuddin removed as chairman of West Bengal SSC

Kolkata: The Education department reportedly removed the regional chairperson of School Service Commission (SSC) Sheikh Sirajuddin last week but the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is yet to receive any communication about it.



Sirajuddin’s wife Jasmine Khatun was allegedly recommended for an appointment after the expiry of the panel which was prepared based on the 12th RLST result.

The case was being heard at Calcutta High Court by Justice Biswajit Basu.

He had summoned former WBSSC chairman Soumitra Sarkar on January 24 at 10:30 am. A status report regarding the investigation of a criminal case which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting was also submitted in a sealed cover. In an earlier hearing of the case, counsel for the petitioner, referring to a section of the affidavit filed by the Assistant Secretary of WBSSC, submitted that Jasmine Khatun who participated in the 12th RLST was recommended for appointment on November 5, 2019, after the expiry of the panel prepared based on the result of 12th RLST. It was further submitted that the recommendation was made at a time when her husband was the chairman of the concerned Regional Commission.

The court had then asked the Commission to produce the recommendation memo of Khatun. On December 1 last year, the Court directed the District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) of Bankura District to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station in respect of the appointment of Khatun after her appointment was found to be “highly doubtful and prima facie appears to be illegal.”

According to sources, WBSSC had recommended the department to take action in November. The department on January 16 allegedly removed Sheikh Sirajuddin from the post. Reportedly, Sheikh Sirajuddin’s name was also mentioned by the Bag Committee, who had recommended disciplinary action against six former chairpersons of the central and regional SSC.