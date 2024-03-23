Sheikh Shahjahan remanded to CBI custody again

Kolkata: Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Sandeshkhali, was remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody again on Friday by the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court.



On Friday, Shahjahan was produced at the court after his existing CBI remand tenure was over. Again CBI sought his remand citing the investigation of the case relating to the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5. After hearing, the court granted six days CBI remand for Shahjahan.