‘Shefali Kali Puja’: Where faith and harmony blossom together in Malda

Malda: In a heartwarming tale of faith that transcends religion, a Muslim woman from Malda district’s Habibpur block has been worshipping Goddess Kali for nearly forty years, creating a unique example of communal harmony in Bengal’s heartland.

The story of Shefali Bewa, a resident of Madhyamakendua village in Bulbulchandi, is one that unites people across faiths. The modest Kali temple she built beside the railway line has now become a sacred symbol of unity and devotion — known lovingly as “Shefali Kali Puja.”

Locals say that four decades ago, Shefali was gravely ill. Neither doctors nor traditional healers could cure her. One night, she had a divine vision — Goddess Kali appeared in her dream and instructed her to perform a puja in Her name to be healed. “At first, no one believed me. People wondered how a Muslim woman could worship Kali,” recalls Shefali Bewa, her eyes glistening with emotion. “But when I followed the dream, my illness vanished. From that day, I knew Ma Kali had chosen me.”

Her faith soon became the faith of the entire village. Each year, Hindus and Muslims come together to organise and celebrate the Shefali Kali Puja, which now attracts hundreds of devotees from far and wide.

The festive spirit fills the village with lights, prayers, and the echo of conch shells — a true manifestation of unity in diversity.

Local resident Rahimuddin Sheikh. says, “For us, Shefali is not just a devotee — she is a bridge between two communities. Here, religion divides no one. Ma Kali belongs to all.” Another villager, Rina Das, adds, “When anyone in the village falls ill or faces problems, we go to Shefali. She prays to Ma, and somehow things get better. It’s faith beyond boundaries.”

Over time, the humble shrine has grown with community support. The villagers contribute collectively for the annual puja, and artisans are already busy shaping the idol of Goddess Kali for this year’s celebration.

“This festival teaches us that faith has no religion,” says Habibpur local Subrata Mondal, who has been attending the puja for years. “It’s an inspiring example of Bengal’s age-old tradition of tolerance and unity.”

As the beats of the dhak (drum) and the scent of incense fill the autumn air, the Shefali Kali Puja stands as a living reminder that spirituality can unite where divisions once stood — a timeless message of harmony from a small village in Malda.