Shebashray: 23L people in 71 GPs, 93 wards can avail health facilities

Kolkata: Following the initiative of Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, mega health camps are to be conducted in each of 7 ACs for 10 days bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

Under the initiative ‘Sebaashray’, health camps will be organised from January 2. As many as 23 lakh people across 71 GPs and 93 wards will be able to avail the facilities and undergo treatment at these health camps.

More than 1,000 doctors, 1,500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers will be deployed for the smooth running of the camps.

It is expected that 23 lakh people will be benefited through this initiative.

Doctor’s consultations and diagnostic tests will be provided completely free-of-cost in these camps.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X on Saturday mentioned the name of the places where the health camps will be held. The places include Diamond Harbour SDO ground, Rakhal Thakurtala ground, Young Fighters’ Club ground, Ramrampura school ground, Shivalay ground, Khejarpol ground, Moshat Mahashakti FP school ground, Kanaigachi ground, Sangrampur Primary School ground, Taldanga More, Kuleswar More, Atkrishnarampur School ground, Narayanpur FP school ground, Beria Bazaar, East Gobindapur ground, Kabira Football ground.

The programme will begin from the Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency and continue for 70 days, covering all the seven constituencies- namely Diamond Harbour, Falta, Budge Budge, Satgachia, Bishnupur, Maheshtala and Metiabruz. In the last five days of the camps, around 280 – 300 follow-up camps will be held across these constituencies.

The camps will have a dedicated desk for referral to 12 state government hospitals and there will be a team for providing assistance for admission, when a patient is referred.