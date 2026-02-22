Shashi Tharoor conferred D’lit by St Xavier’s University Kolkata

KOLKATA: If you are interested in BTech and MTech programmes, then there’s good news. Now, St Xavier’s University Kolkata is all set to begin their BTech programmes in the 2026 academic session and the MTech courses will be added soon.

Also, the university will start Integrated MBA, Integrated BEd., School of Design, School of Nursing and a medical college, Dr John Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK) announced at the seventh convocation of the institute at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Saturday.

As many as 1052 postgraduate and undergraduate students and 25 PhD scholars received their degrees in the convocation on Saturday. 17 students were awarded gold medals in different subjects for their exemplary performance. The university conferred the Honoris Causa (D.Litt) upon Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who spent his high school at St Xavier’s Collegiate School in Kolkata. Congratulating the students, Dr Tharoor said India is one of the youngest nations and the country relies on youth power. “In the decades to come, the energy, talent and imagination of today’s young people will determine whether we translate demographic potential into national achievement,” said the author and former diplomat.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Dr Arturo Sosa, SJ, Superior General based at Rome, Italy as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the V-C informed that the university has signed five MoUs with institutions of repute in 2025. He also mentioned that the second academic building is near completion. Jesuit dignitaries Fr. James Arjen Tete, S.J., Dominic Savio, S.J., and Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj were also present at the event.