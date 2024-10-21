Shashi Panja urges Trinamool leaders to secure record victory

Cooch Behar: State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja has called on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers to ensure a decisive victory for the party’s candidate in the Sitai Assembly by-elections. Speaking at the meeting of the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress, held on Monday at Rabindra Bhavan in Cooch Behar, Panja emphasised the importance of a strong turnout and support for TMC’s campaign.



The meeting, which was organised as part of the Bijoya Sammelani celebrations, was attended by several prominent leaders, including North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha and Cooch Behar district TMC president Abhijit Dey Bhowmik. After the gathering, Minister Panja travelled directly to Sitai to join an election meeting in support of TMC candidate Sangeeta Roy, who is contesting the by-election.

Addressing the worker at the meeting, Panja said: “We have previously won this seat and now we have fielded a strong candidate. Sangeeta Roy, who is currently the Panchayat Samiti president, is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time. To secure her victory with a record number of votes, it is crucial that we highlight the issues of Central government deprivation.

The funds for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MGNREGA have not been released and we must bring this to the forefront of our campaign. Additionally, we need to promote Mamata Banerjee’s development initiatives in every village.” Panja also addressed the recent RG Kar Medical College incident, stressing the steps taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the situation. “The Chief Minister has taken direct action in response to the incident and has even introduced the Aparajita Bill in the Assembly. She has supported the junior doctors’ movement, but it is evident that the Left Front is trying to exploit the situation for political gain. We are committed to resolving the issues affecting the doctors, as government hospitals are essential for the common people. If services are disrupted, it will lead to suffering and anger among the public, which we must address.”