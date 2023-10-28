Shashi Panja slams BJP’s Sukanta for his ‘maroon diary’ comment

kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja slammed BJP state president Sukanta Majumder for his comment where he referred to a maroon diary which was allegedly seized from Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick’s PA’s residence.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Panja said: “@DrSukantaBJP why don’t you answer this question yourself? Since you’re colluding with your masters in Delhi and witch-hunting opposition leaders, you’d know better who is the next target.”

Majumder earlier made a social media post where he referred to the maroon dairy. Panja reacted sharply to his statement.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders of North 24-Parganas staged demonstrations in several places of the district protesting the arrest of state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick.

State Food and Supply minister Rathin Ghosh took out a rally protesting the arrest of Mallick who was the food supply minister for a long time in the past. The rally originated from Madhyamgram Chowmatha and ended at the Madhyamgram Railway Station. Several party leaders, including the Madhyamgram Municipality chairman Nimai Ghosh attended the rally.

Ghosh claimed that the arrest of Maliick is nothing but a conspiracy of the BJP. Trinamool Congress MLA from Ashokenagar Narayan Goswami took out a protest rally from Barasat Champadali More and it ended at Colony More. Local municipality chairman in Gobardanga Sankar Dutta also took part in a rally that protested the arrest of Mallick.

Meanwhile, Mallick has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital on EM Bypass. He has been admitted with an initial diagnosis of hyperglycemia, renal impairment, dyselectrolytemia and presyncope with a background of T2DM and hypertension. The patient has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation. He is currently stable, said a press statement issued by the hospital.