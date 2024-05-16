Shasan: Scuffle breaks out between TMC & ISF workers

Kolkata: Naushad Siddiqui, ISF MLA of Bhangor is learnt to have surrounded the Shasan Police Station on Thursday following an altercation with the police over a clash between TMC and ISF workers concerning a public rally in the area.

Reports claimed that Siddiqui was supposed to hold a rally in the area and for which ISF workers were putting up posters. It is then that a TMC worker allegedly posed resistance against putting up flags and posters which led to an altercation between the two. Sources said the ISF and the TMC worker were brothers who got involved in a scuffle. A local ISF leader however said there is no problem in installing flags. Siddiqui is learnt to have reached the spot thereafter and subsequently approached the police station where he got involved in an altercation with the police. Siddiqui claimed permission was already granted by the police for the rally and yet they had to face such resistance. Accusing the police of inaction and working for the ruling party, he staged a demonstration outside the police station. He also asked his party workers not to pay any heed to any instigation. There were no reactions from the TMC on the matter till last reports came in.