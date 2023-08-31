Sharpshooter in Raju Jha murder case held in Ranaghat robbery incident

Kolkata: One of the five persons held in the Ranaghat robbery case is said to be the sharpshooter, Kundan Yadav, who had earlier this year killed the coal trader Raju Jha in Shaktigarh, East Burdwan.



In the Ranaghat robbery, Kundan allegedly hired two other shooters who were seen firing at the police. However, in the midst of the ensuing gunfight, Kundan somehow managed to flee.

He was later nabbed from Coopers Camp area of Nadia district. While interrogating the robbers, police came to know that Kundan was involved in the Jha murder case. When he was grilled, he allegedly admitted he was one of the shooters that fired at Jha on April 01.

During the Ranagahat robbery, Kundan was wearing a helmet to avoid identification as he was aware that his face is known to the cops from the CCTV footage of the Shaktigarh incident. Sources said Kundan will soon be arrested in the Jha murder case and will be taken into custody by the East Burdwan police. Apart from Kundan, five, including his brother, were nabbed in the Jha murder case.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Ranaghat police station, Ratan Kumar Roy, who was seen chasing the robbers in CCTV footage, is being hailed for his bravery. Roy chased and shot two of the robbers who were later arrested by the police.