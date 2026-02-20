Sharpshooter Bobby Kabootar held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested sharpshooter Bobby Kabootar, wanted in multiple murder cases, including last year’s killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi, and a woman



allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Special Cell sources said on Thursday that the woman was apprehended along with alleged sharpshooter Mahfooz Ali (45), alias Bobby Kabootar, near the Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests were made following inputs about the movement of the accused persons.

“A trap was laid in the Mahipalpur area, and the SUV in which they were travelling was intercepted around midnight on Tuesday. Firearms were allegedly recovered during the operation, and the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act,” the sources said.

The woman was also allegedly found in possession of drugs. Officials said she is being questioned about the gang’s suspected narcotics

network and her role in facilitating its activities.

The sources said that she was part of the gang and had been under surveillance for some time before her arrest.

Police said she projected herself as a makeup artist and operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi, leading investigators to suspect that the establishment was used as a front while she remained involved in

the gang’s operations.

“Her exact role in the syndicate is being ascertained. Kabootar, who was arrested in the same operation, has been wanted in multiple criminal cases, including at least six murder cases. Among the prominent cases linked to him is the December 16, 2025, double murder of two brothers -- Fazeel and Nadeem -- in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area,” the source said.

According to investigators, 48 rounds were fired at the victims while they were travelling on a scooter, with around 35 bullets hitting them. One of the brothers died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Police sources claim Kabootar is wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder, suspected of reconnaissance and sourcing firearms.

He is also linked to Nadir Shah’s killing. Both crimes are allegedly tied to

Lawrence Bishnoi.