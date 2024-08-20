Sharing ‘offensive comments & threats’ against CM, one held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a second-year B.Com student for allegedly sharing a “provocative social media post” against Bengal Chief Minister (CM)



Mamata Banerjee.

The student has been accused of inciting hatred and promoting violence by allegedly encouraging individuals to assassinate the Chief Minister. Police received a complaint about the student who had posted three Instagram stories related to the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, allegedly revealing the victim’s name and identity, sources said.

The arrest was made after the complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station.

The accused allegedly shared offensive comments and threats against Chief Minister Banerjee. The student has been charged under sections 351(2), 353(1), and 352 of the BNS Act, which addresses intentional insults with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and sections 72 and 79, which pertain to words, gestures, and actions intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

“A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username ‘Kirtisocial’ uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim,” a police officer said.

The accused person at the same time also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities, the officer said. The accused will be produced before a court, the officer added. Meanwhile, the Kolkata police also issued notices to seven SFI-DYFI leaders for questioning their involvement in sharing information related to the RG Kar Medical College case. The police have sent notices to about 65 people in connection with the rape-murder case. They allegedly revealed the victim’s identity. Incidentally, the Kolkata police on Monday summoned two prominent doctors and a senior BJP leader. Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said police are taking action against only those people who are posting on social media wrong information, fake audio and disclosing the name of the doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. “If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times,” Ghosh posted on X.

Incidentally, TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday moved the Calcutta High court after getting summon from the Kolkata Police over his social media post on the alleged rape and murder of the victim doctor.