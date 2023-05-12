Sharing of resources between Darj Hill Univ & NBU proposed

darjeeling: Prem Poddar, Vice-Chancellor, Darjeeling Hill University (DHU) on Friday proposed sharing of resources and infrastructure with North Bengal University.



“North Bengal University has the biggest campus in Bengal. It employs so many people. My proposal to the Chief Minister would be why don’t you give us half the resources, buildings and the staff. It wouldn’t cost the state exchequer anything,” he suggested. He also stated that students of the DHU will be handed over hardcopies of their mark sheets ‘within a week.’

Poddar on Friday was present at the Darjeeling Hill University inaugural lecture organised jointly by the DHU and the Southfield College, Darjeeling. The inaugural lecture was delivered by Tanka Bahadur Subba, Indian Anthropologist and former V-C, Sikkim Central University on “Challenges of building a University.” The lecture was held at Southfield College.

During the interactive session many students and teachers of the DHU expressed concern regarding the absence of offline classes owing to the absence of a campus. Earlier, the V-C had written to the Bengal Chief Minister to allow the use of the Presidency University campus in Kurseong, temporarily for the DHU for three years. The permanent campus of the DHU is being developed at Yogighat near Mungpoo. However, a reply is still awaited. The Vice-Chancellor, DHU, stated that Bengal took the decision of making many new Universities. The Universities located in the North Bengal districts have started gnawing on the North Bengal University student catchment base. Hence NBU is shrinking. He proposes that part of the existing infrastructure and resources of the NBU can house the DHU.

Kaustav Chakravarty, Associate Professor, English, Southfield College proposed that the existing post graduate departments of the colleges can be affiliated with DHU. “This would solve part of the infrastructure problem,” said Chakravarty. Many students raised the issue of non-receipt of hard copies of mark sheet despite nearing completion. “You will receive hard copies soon, within a week. Darjeeling Hill University has been authorised by the UGC. Its not a round the corner university. We don’t have our own campus, we don’t have our own staff but we are working towards it,” Poddar said.

Besides, there were various proposals on the subjects and courses to be taught in the University. At present, the university offers post graduate courses in English, Political Science, History, Nepali, Mass Communication and Mathematics.

A website of the university will come up soon with a dedicated space for views and opinions of students. There will be a digital archival centre, stated the Vice-Chancellor. He stated that North Bengal University has allowed access to their library as well as NBU portal for the DHU students.