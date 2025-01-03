Share trading: Three held for duping citizen

Kolkata: Three youths were arrested from Nadia district on Friday afternoon for duping a resident of Haridevpur on the pretext of investing money in share trading.

According to sources, the victim identified as Tarun Kumar Sarkar of Haridevpur lodged a complaint at the Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station on December 16 last year, alleging that he had been duped of a huge amount by unknown fraudsters. Sarkar informed the police that in October last year, he received a message on WhatsApp inviting him to join a programme styled as Pinnacle which was said to be meant to impart training and guidance in dealing in equity. The fraudster allegedly asked Sarkar to download an app, which he did.

Later, he was convinced to invest money in share trading. But after a few weeks the fraudsters were trying to make him invest more money in long - term trading, even after Sarkar had invested about Rs 1.78 crore.

When he tried to withdraw, he found that he was duped. On December 16, he lodged a complaint following which a case was registered and a probe was initiated. During investigation, based on the financial transaction details and technical analysis, raids were conducted in multiple places in Kaliganj area and arrested three persons identified as Alamgir Molla, Minjarul Molla and Suman Mandi. Police also seized a laptop, two mobile phones, several debit and credit cards of different banks, several SIM cards of different service providers along with cheque books and passbooks of different banks.