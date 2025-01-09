Share trading: City police arrests 2 youths from UP for duping man

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for duping a resident of Malipanchghora area of Howrah worth about Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of investing in share trading.

Accused duo identified as Mohit Kuchhal of Sampath in Haryana and Nitin Singal of East Delhi were brought to Howrah on transit remand and subsequently remanded to 10 days police custody on Thursday after they were produced at the Howrah Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

According to police, on August 4, last year, an elderly man identified as Asit Kumar Roy lodged a complaint at the Howrah City Police Cyber Crime police station alleging that a group of unknown miscreants duped him of about Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of investment in share market.

He told the cops that the miscreants had contacted him on WhatsApp and convinced him to download an application on his smartphone styled as ‘EltAs fud’.

After installing the application, Roy was guided to invest money for share trading in a company styled as ‘Awfis Space Solutions’. Through the application, Roy invested about Rs 52 lakh between April 17 and May 24, last year.

However, after May 24, suddenly, the fraudsters stopped all communications. Despite Roy trying to contact the mobile numbers used to message and call him, all were found inactive.

After he lodged a complaint, a case was registered and a probe was initiated. During investigation, police traced Kuchhal and Singal after monitoring the money trail.

The duo is being interrogated to find out if any other persons are involved.