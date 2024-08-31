‘Sharad Boi Parban’: Before Durga Puja, book fair at Nandan begins

Kolkata: Why buy only new clothes before Durga Puja? The Publishers and Booksellers Guild believes buying books should also be a tradition. And what if you could get your favourite books at great discounts? A book fair, ‘Sharad Boi Parban,’ has been organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs department and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild at the Nandan premises. Education Minister Bratya Basu, along with renowned Bengali author Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey and Tridib Chattopadhyay, were present at the event.

For Basu, even in this digital age, there are still people who love books. He said that reading habits have changed, but he’s not a fan of reading on a Kindle. “I prefer the touch and feel of physical books and I’m sure many others do too,” he said. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, highlighted that the fair offers more than a 10 per cent discount, making it easier for book lovers to buy their favourite titles. Author Sanjib Chattopadhyay added that books can be a beacon of hope in challenging times. The book fair, taking place at Rabindra Sadan, Nandan and Bangla Academy, is open to the public from 2 pm to 8 pm until September 6.