Shantipur: Wife of BSF jawan posted in Tripura gets ‘threat letter’; probe on

Kolkata: The wife of a BSF jawan posted in Tripura on Saturday, reportedly, received a threat letter at her residence in West Bengal's Nadia district. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, an officer said.

"My husband (Biswajit Nag) is working in Tripura. I am alone at home with my children. My in-laws have gone to Gujarat for treatment. I am terrified. My husband is securing the country, and his family is facing threats. I don't understand who left this letter," the BSF jawan's wife, Suparna, said at her residence in Shantipur.

"I am alone at home with my two children. I am very afraid. I want the police to give safety to my family," Suparna said.

Biswajit's elder brother Kajal said: "We live next to my brother's house. But his wife lives alone at home with her children. They are terrified by this incident. They are suffering from insecurity. We are taking care of them. I am talking to my brother. We have filed a complaint with the police."

Police suspect the involvement of one or more miscreants having an old grudge against the jawan's family. "We have initiated an investigation of the matter. Till now, no one has been arrested. We are talking to the locals," the officer said.