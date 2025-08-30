Shantanu Thakur faces flak over Matua IDs; TMC flags ‘legality’

Kolkata: A fierce political row has broken out over Union Minister and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur’s involvement in issuing identity cards to members of the All-India Matua Mahasangha, with allegations of corruption, illegality, and political manipulation deepening the controversy.

At a recent press conference, Thakur defended the initiative, saying: “We were issuing identity cards on the basis of a survey. We were providing the IDs after verifying their eligibility and recommend that these people whom we give certificates can be given citizenship. We will certify that the applicants are not Rohingyas. Initiatives have been taken for giving citizenships for 10,000 Matuas out of which 100 people have received citizenships. The ECI will inquire and give the citizenships.”

However, questions are being raised over whether Thakur has the legal authority to undertake such a process. TMC leader and Bongaon Municipality Chairman Gopal Seth said he had already written to the Union Home Ministry flagging allegations that Thakur was holding camps and giving ID cards and certificates to Bangladeshi immigrants who crossed the border in recent years in exchange of money. “But I have not received any reply. I will file a petition in the Calcutta High Court in this regard,” Seth said.

Adding to the attack, TMC’s organisational district president of Bongaon, Biswajit Das, alleged: “BJP’s issuance of Matua card for securing citizenships is a farce. The Central government has passed a legislation saying that forms will be filled up and submitted to the concerned officials. Filling up applications under the supervision of BJP leaders is an eye-wash.”

The controversy escalated further after TMC accused multiple BJP leaders of running similar camps in Matua-dominated areas.

In Bagda, a BJP activist was recently arrested for allegedly arranging government ID cards for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, also an office bearer of the Mahasangha, claimed the identity cards were being distributed in exchange for money. In an intra-party twist, Shantanu’s elder brother, BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, also accused him of irregularities in issuing Matua cards.

Rejecting all allegations, Shantanu Thakur told the media that the initiative had been launched earlier solely to secure citizenship for eligible refugees and dismissed the claims of wrongdoing as “completely baseless.”