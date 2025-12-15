‘Shame on you BJP’; Yuva Bharati visuals show familiar pattern of provocation’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the chaos and vandalism that erupted during the Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, alleging a pattern of deliberate provocation aimed at tarnishing Bengal’s image.

In a strongly worded post, the Trinamool Congress said: “Shame on you, BJP! The visuals from Yuva Bharati show a familiar pattern of provocation. Amid confusion and vandalism, saffron flags were waved and slogans were raised, deepening unrest instead of easing it.”

The party further alleged that this was part of a repeated tendency to defame Bengal during moments of crisis, adding that such attempts now stand “fully exposed.”

Backing the charge of a larger conspiracy, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty questioned the very symbolism used during the unrest. “Lionel Messi did not come to recite the Gita.

Then why saffron flags and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans?” he asked. Chakraborty asserted that the sequence of events pointed to prior planning, stating, “One thing is clear — there was a pre-planned attempt at chaos and vandalism.

They instigated it.”

TMC leader and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also raised pointed questions, highlighting the presence of a BJP leader inside the stadium at a time when common spectators were being denied access. Referring specifically to BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda, Ghosh said: “Yesterday at Yuva Bharati, BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda was present with his family.

Those who are being criticised for entering the field — why should a BJP MLA be exempt?” He further questioned who allowed “extra or unwanted persons” into restricted areas, regardless of political affiliation.

While the TMC maintained that the event was organised by a private agency and not the state government, it demanded a thorough investigation.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, blaming the ruling party for mismanagement and administrative failure, and accused the TMC of shifting responsibility instead of owning up to lapses that led to public anger and disorder.