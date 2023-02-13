Shame! BJP dragged Amartya Sen’s name in politics: Mamata

kolkata: Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s issue saying that it’s a shame on the part of BJP as they dragged such a personality like Sen into politics. She also accuses BJP of introducing politics in Viswa Bharati.



“Sen is the pride of Bengal. BJP has brought this culture and politics to Viswa Bharati. They are putting the future of the students in jeopardy,” she said.

Referring to Viswa Bharati’s allegation against Sen, Banerjee said: “They are accusing a person like Sen of grabbing land. We would have dedicated lands on his feet. Had Rabindranath Tagore been alive, the BJP would have shown disrespect to him as well,” Banerjee said.

While delivering her speech in the Assembly on Monday, she said: “I have pulled out all records and documents from the land department and submitted them to Sen. Land records available with the state government showed that Sen is correct in his claims. He did not have any land of Viswa Bharati.”

She also attacked the BJP for its idea of celebrating February 14 as ‘cow hug day’ and later withdrawing it. On the floor of the House she called the move “lunatic”. Banerjee said ironically that they (BJP) should announce medical insurance before mooting such an absurd idea.

A Central government notification earlier appealed that people should hug a cow on Valentine’s Day but later it was withdrawn amid a flood of memes on social media. In a recent appeal, the Animal Welfare Board of India backed up its advice on hugging a cow on Valentine’s Day with examples like it would bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness”.

The Animal Welfare Board comes under the Animal Husbandry Ministry, headed by the BJP’s Parshottam Rupala. They have finally withdrawn it following vehement protests from all fronts.