Shall support what the govt does: Guv on state’s MGNREGA dues

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose made it clear on Saturday that he stands for the interest of the people of Bengal and is not in favour of any particular government.

Responding to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s criticism about his meeting with the union Home minister in New Delhi about MGNREGA workers’ dues in Bengal.

“He (Suvendu Adhikari) is right, I am also right. I am in favour of the people of West Bengal, not any particular government. As per my relation with the government is concerned, I shall support what the government does, not whatever it does,” Bose said at Kolkata airport responding to queries from reporters, immediately on his arrival in the city.

The Governor discussed the pending dues of Bengal with Shah and also with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Thursday and coincidentally on Friday, Bengal received Rs 1000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission project that involves the supply of potable drinking water to all households in the state.

“I am only a medium. It’s just the beginning. You will know more positive things very soon. As the Governor, I have a duty towards the people of the state and I want to ensure that they live well,” Bose said at the airport.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had said on Friday: “The Governor says a lot of things, but no one gives any importance. He had met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday. I cannot tell when he is in love and when he is opposing the state government.”

The Governor said that it was his second visit to Delhi where he discussed the pending dues of Bengal that serve the interest of the people of the state.