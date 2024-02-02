Shakespeare Sarani: 3 fire tenders douse flames at hotel, none hurt

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a renowned hotel in Shakespeare Sarani area on Thursday afternoon. Three fire tenders doused the flames within a short period of time.



Sources said that on Thursday, around 4:10 pm, staff of the hotel kitchen spotted smoke coming from the adjacent godown of the hotel. Immediately an alarm was raised and the guests were taken to a safe place. A portion of the 118-year-old hotel was evacuated. A thick black smoke covered a large area creating panic among the local people and others. Initially, the employees of the hotel tried to douse the flames using the fire extinguisher cylinders which helped stop the fire from spreading. Later, the firefighters put off the flames using three fire tenders. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.