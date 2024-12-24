Shah’s ‘insulting’ remarks against Ambedkar: Trinamool stages stir

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s call for a statewide protest against BJP’s insult to BR Ambedkar, the party leaderships in various districts took out rallies on Monday condemning the incident where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had allegedly made “disparaging” remarks about Ambedkar.

The party leaders in Kolkata as well as other districts took to the streets protesting Shah’s remarks. The leaders were seen carrying placards and festoons in their hands condemning Shah’s statement. “Bengal stands strong against @BJP4India’s attempts to undermine Babasaheb’s ideals. Dr. B R Ambedkar dedicated his life to building a society rooted in justice, equality, and dignity for all. Any insult to his legacy is an insult to the values we hold dear,”

Trinamool Congress said in a post on X. During his speech in the Rajya Sabha recently, Shah took a swipe at the Congress, saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven).”

Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP government at the Centre for its anti-Dalit mindset. Banerjee had also stated that she would not accept the insults unleashed on Ambedkar by Shah. She had also claimed that Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha about Ambedkar were a display of the BJP’s “casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

Trinamool Congress took out protest rallies in several wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and districts as well. “Dr. B R Ambedkar’s vision of equality, justice, and dignity is the foundation of our democracy, and we stand united to safeguard it from @BJP4India’s attacks. Bengal will never stay silent when Babasaheb’s ideals are disrespected!” Trinamool said.

It further stated in social media: “Bengal refuses to tolerate @BJP4India’s disregard for Babasaheb’s ideals. We stand united to protect his legacy and uphold the values he fought for.

Justice will prevail!”