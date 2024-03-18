Shahjahan’s brother, two others, remanded to five- day CBI custody

Kolkata: Sheikh Alamgir, brother of suspended TMC leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan, and two others, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, have been remanded to central agency custody for five days on Sunday.



On Sunday, Alamgir along with two other persons identified as Mafijur Mollah and Sirajul Mollah were produced at the Basirhat Sub Divisional Court with a remand for their custody in connection with the case registered by the CBI based on the suo motu FIR of the state police. After hearing both parties, the magistrate granted five days police remand for Alamgir and two others. Sources informed that during the probe CBI analysed the call details of the accused trio and learnt that Alamgir gathered people in order to prevent Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers from entering Shahjahan’s house.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the situation in Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali again became tense after villagers started agitating with their demand of arresting a few other persons who are allegedly Shahjahan’s aides. The villagers reportedly claimed that these three local leaders are also involved in torturing people and land grabbing. The Calcutta High Court lawyer and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal along with other lawyers camped in Sandeshkhali on Sunday to collect complaints of the people.