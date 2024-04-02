Shahjahan remanded to ED custody till April 13

Kolkata: The mastermind of the Sandeshkhali incident, Sheikh Shahjahan on Monday was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till April 13.

On Monday, ED appealed before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court for Shahjahan’s custody in connection with the probe of a case registered by the Central agency. At present, ED is probing two cases against Shahjahan — ration distribution scam and siphoning of money through fish export and import business along with land grabbing.

On Monday, ED lawyer claimed before the court that the custody of Shahjahan was important for the sake of investigation and to deliver justice to the people of Sandeshkhali. It was also claimed that Shahjahan and his associates had forcefully occupied the land in Sandeshkhali.

Shahjahan had allegedly formed a company as well through which a huge amount of money was siphoned off. Also, through the same company, Shahjahan allegedly used to turn black money into white. After the hearing, the court granted Shahjahan’s ED remand. Meanwhile, on Monday, three persons’ confidential statements under the provision of Section 164 of the CrPC were recorded in connection with the assault case on ED officials that is being investigated by another Central agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court.